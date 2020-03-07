A nearby getaway that takes social distancing to a new level

Stokes County may have exactly what you need for a safe vacation this summer.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Tory Mabe knows what hes talking about if you ask him about Stokes County. In addition to working on the marketing team for the county, he's a true native. Born and raised in the county he knows it from top to bottom.

"I've lived here all my life and I think it is an honor to show off my county to people who might not know wat a great destination it is." said Mabe.

Stokes County is known for it's outdoors adventures and scenery and in these times it may be exactly what you need.

"Everybody knows about Hanging Rock State Park but there are zip line courses and smaller trails that are absolutely beautiful. There are even places where the Dan river winds around a tract of land so that you could drop in on one side with an inner tube and float around the land and hop out on the other side, still within a few yards of your picnic blanket." Mabe said.

With hot spots developing in lots of tourism based cities and towns a lot of people are concerned about social distancing.

"We've got so many beautiful outdoor spaces and waterfalls I like to say we've taken social distancing to new levels!" Mabe continued.