Sugar Mountain Resort’s winter season begins

There are a bunch of fun activities, shops and slopes to visit and experience.

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Gather your loved ones and grab your ski gear: A fresh, new winter season begins Monday at Sugar Mountain Resort.

With the help of consistent below-freezing temperatures, a team of snowmakers and their machines, an ample amount of snow has been laid for opening day.

There are a bunch of fun activities, shops and slopes to visit and experience there.

Ice skating is expected to open soon, and the tubing park will follow.

Skiers and snowboarders can expect an 8- to 22-inch base on a manmade powder and frozen-granular surface.

The full-day session runs from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The half-day shift begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Twilight and night sessions will be available soon.

Sunny skies are forecast throughout the week and snowmaking temperatures return by week’s end.

The Summit Express chairlift which runs to the mountain’s peak is open. Accessible slopes include Northridge, Switchback, Upper and Lower Flying Mile.

In partnership with the North Carolina Ski Areas Association, Sugar Mountain Resort wants everyone stay safe while on the slopes. Read this season's “Know Before You Go.”

Tips and ideas of what guests might encounter at Sugar Mountain Resort this season can be found by accessing Ski Well, Be Well.

Visit Sugar's webcams for a real-time look at slope and weather conditions. Historical opening and closing dates and recorded annual natural snowfall measurements can be found here.

For more information call 828-898-4521 or view www.skisugar.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts