A farm-to-table market with a flair for family

Summerfield Farms offers everything from grass fed local beef and produce to a first class event center all while social distancing.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Holly Summers with Summerfield Farms said it best. "We were social distancing before it was a thing!"

The farm market and event center destination is cranking along in these difficult times. With locally grown all grass fed beef they are a jewel in the crown of Guilford County.

"We have beef packages that are custom designed for Father's Day. Add to that a great place to go completely local with produce and specialty items and we feel like we're the ultimate family stop in the area." said Summers.

The farm also prides itself on being a great place to take kids.

"We always have social distancing in mind, especially for the little ones. But we occasionally have animals for the kids to pet and arts and crafts." Summers continued. "We try to remain true to the family."

For more information on Summerfield Farms and to see a list of their events go to their website here.