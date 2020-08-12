Time for holiday movies under the stars!

Summerfield Farms is showing the movie Elf this weekend complete with hot cocoa and fun.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Unusual times call for unusual events and Summerfield Farms has you covered!

Their outdoor movie night is a fun, festive experience for the whole family! Watch the holiday classic "Elf" under the stars on the farm with a cup of hot cocoa. Add on a picnic dinner or snack pack from 1618 to complete the experience.

Marketing manager Lauren Dixon says it has something for everyone.

"We are serving hot cocoa, wine, beer, and more beverages available for purchase and picnic dinners can be purchased as well. It is a bring your own blanket affair but it promises to be a blast," said Dixon.

Tickets are on sale at Summerfield Farms' website.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Picnic dinners can be picked up from 5:00-6:00 pm (if added on)

The movie will start at 6:00 pm

TICKETS:

Tickets are available for groups of 2, 3, 4, and 5. Children under 2 are free.