GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wouldn't it be crazy to be on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show?

A lot of people get that opportunity every year because the NFL needs workers for the halftime show.

The catch is, you don't actually get to watch the football game, but you can watch the halftime performance for free.

Super Bowl officials hire 600 field team members to get the stage ready.

We talked to A&T grad Pamela Carlson who answered the call twice.

She says her job was to set up and take down the halftime show stage in about six minutes.

"It's an adrenaline rush," Carlson said."Because when you go out there and you notice that okay, I am really on the football field. This is the Super Bowl."

Her first time was back in 2005. Then, she went back again last year.

In case you're wondering, they're already at capacity for this year.

They typically look for volunteers in October.

