One woman's mission to raise awareness for minority-owned companies

Tamar Lipscomb is using her spare time for others.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tamar Lipscomb wants to make a difference for all the suffering small businesses out there. in particular....minority-owned small businesses.

So off she went. Armed with a cell phone, an Instagram account, and a lot of love.

"I decided that I would travel to various minority-owned businesses all over, not only the state, but the region and I featured each one on my Instagram account," said Lipscomb.

It was her way of letting them know that they are appreciated and supported.

"I just felt that with everything that was going on in the country it was the least I could do. Plus it was shocking when I heard about the number of small black-owned businesses that were failing," Lipscomb continued.