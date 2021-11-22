Tanger Center to hold job fair for part-time positions

Between the Greensboro Coliseum and the Tanger Center there are approximately 100 positions up for grabs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wouldn't it be fun to work at the Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts and see all those great shows? Well, now is your chance. .A job fair to recruit part-time event staff for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The fair will take place at The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Approximately 100 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:

Ticket Sellers & Call Center Staff Bartenders and Catering Servers Guest Services Representatives In House Security Staff Parking Lot Staff Ticket Takers Ushers Production Staff Maintenance Staff

In addition to the Tanger Center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management), and the local union (stagehands, riggers, loaders, and technicians) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.