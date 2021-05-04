'Hamilton' is coming to Greensboro

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the hit Broadway musical will perform at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in April 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A major Broadway hit show is coming to Greensboro.

'Hamilton' will headline at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts from Apr. 6-24 in 2022, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced Tuesday. Despite premiering in 2015, Hamilton ranks just outside the top-10 of highest-grossing Broadway musicals of all time, according to Playbill.

"Bringing Hamilton to the Tanger Center before our second season is nothing short of remarkable," Tanger Center managing director Matt Brown said.

Multiple lead officials turned out for the announcement. Congresswoman Kathy Manning, the Tanger Center's lead fundraiser, showed up to show support and excitement for the Tanger Center's biggest news of 2021 so far.

"Today's announcement is really a dream come true," Manning said. "[It's] proof we can succeed when we work together."

The COVID-19 pandemic handed the Tanger Center a major speedbump in its inaugural season. Through it all, the Tanger Center managed to secure and keep more than 16,000 season passes or 'subscriptions', which are key to the success of its business model, officials said.

Brown promised more announcements and events in the coming months. Tickets for Hamilton will be available through the Tanger Center's website.