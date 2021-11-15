Teaching your dog new tricks

Dog trainer Megan Blake shares her tried and true methods of reigning Fido in for all to see!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all had discipline issues with our dogs from time to time but a few lessons from this woman and you'll have your dog in the palm of your hand.

Megan Blake is a professional dog trainer with a heart as big as her talents. She's giving introductory lessons for free at LeBauer Park on Sundays.

" I've always had a deep connection with dogs, cats & horses. I love working with them, and as an actor in LA, I felt like the stars crossed perfectly when I was asked to host & be The Pet Expert on the PBS TV series "Animal Attractions TV!" I also had my own show on the largest Pet Radio Network in the World, Pet Life Radio, with over 7 million listeners a month," said Blake.

And now she is passing that gift on to all of us here in the Triad.

"I'm thrilled now to be working with the amazing Greensboro Downtown Parks, giving back, offering Free Community Classes every Sunday," continued Blake, "I meet each client where they are at that moment. So when the Covid hit, and our "New Now" hit us fast, I thought this was the Perfect Opportunity to start Zoom classes under my new mission of "We Begin Now!" Wherever you and your dogs are right Now, I aim to see you right there and help you move to where you want to be."