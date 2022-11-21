6 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese

Jumpstart your Mac & Cheese with Chef Valencia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say BYE-BYE to boxed Mac n cheese this holiday season & say HELLO to this delicious 6 cheese baked Mac n cheese recipe. Our good friend Chef Valencia, is going to take your Mac and Cheese to the next level.

Ingredients

1 box elbow macaroni noodles

1 stick butter

3 tbs all- purpose flour

3 cups milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, ground

2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

4 dashes hot sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon seasoning salt

3/4c shredded aged gouda cheese

2/4c shredded asiago cheese

3/4c shredded provolone cheese

1/2c cubed sharp cheddar cheese

1 ib shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2/4c shredded mozzarella cheese

1 block cubed apple smoke wood white cheddar cheese

Directions

Mise en place (everything in its place- ready for cooking)

1. Prepare pasta according to written directions on box. Rinse once al dente. Keep warm.

Preheat oven to 350- 400 degree Fahrenheit Either before of while noodles boil shred| cube blocked cheese. Portion cheese into two bowls saving half for topping later. In a large saucepan melt 1/2 stick of butter over medium- low heat; whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, constantly whisking for about 2 minutes. Or until a nutty aroma forms in the air. Really whisk in milk, and cook, keep whisking, in about 5 minutes mixture should be thickened. Reduce heat to low temperature. Add in 1 bowl of ready cheese. Stir until well incorporated and all the cheese is melted and creamy. Now, add in salt, pepper and other seasonings. Remove pan from heat, add in beaten egg making sure it does not curd due to high heat. Next its time to add hot sauce, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Fold in well In a large bowl, that is heat compatible combine cheese sauce and Mac noodle together. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 3-qt. Baking dish; top with remaining cheese. Create some pockets throughout dish and stuff cheese in those pockets. Wait for the surprise…. Bake in oven for 30-35 minutes or until bubbly. Allow dish to stand for 10 minutes before serving *caution extremely hot*

Keep cooked macaroni and cheese warm in a crockpot for serving at a potluck or anytime you need the dish to stay warm for hours. Spraying the crockpot insert with nonstick cooking spray prevents the macaroni from sticking to the insert without adding extra calories and fat.