BLOG: 75th annual Tony Awards airing on WFMY News 2 Sunday

The Tony Awards will air on WFMY News 2 at 8 p.m. Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The 75th Annual Tony Awards is coming to Radio City Music Hall in New York City Sunday.

WFMY News 2’s Chad Silber will be covering the event as a fan.

The 75th celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season.

The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

