Car accidents can cause overwhelming stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
You got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “As time moves on and it’s been days after a car accident, how stressful can that be?” There are several things that add to the stress, days after an accident, typically people do not know where to turn. People also do not know what to do. They may feel overwhelmed and can’t deal with anything else on their plate. Some even quit seeing a doctor or going to get treatment. It’s important to call Shane Smith Law. This is what we do! At Shane Smith Law we don’t want you to feel embarrassed, inadequate or apathetic concerning your case and your health. Let us handle the legal matters because this is what we do day in and day out. All we need you to do is focus on your health. In pain? Call Shane!
For more information visit ShaneSmithLaw.com.
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m. From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show. Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com