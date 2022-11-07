Dave Chappelle tapped to host 'SNL'

Chappelle has won two Emmys for Best Comedy Guest Actor on “SNL.”

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” announced that Dave Chappelle will host a brand-new episode of the show on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Chappelle will host the first episode of the sketch comedy series after Tuesday's mid-term elections.

Rap duo Black Star will join Chappelle as music guest, NBC announced.

Chappelle's return follows a pattern of him taking on post-election hosting duties following his first visit to the show in 2016 and again in 2020.

Chappelle has won two Emmys for Best Comedy Guest Actor on “SNL.”

"Saturday Night Live" will air live in all time zones at 9:30 p.m. MT on NBC and Peacock.

next week’s show! pic.twitter.com/yyWCsszXDw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

