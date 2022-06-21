Now is the perfect time to make Goodwill your one stop shop for vacation

Spend more on your vacation and less on your outfits, by shopping Goodwill bargains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is here, the wait is over, and for many of us, that means time to take a vacation.

but with prices rising across the board, you'll want to save some money on vacation shopping so you can spend more on the trip itself.

On Tuesday, Stacee Michelle from Goodwill stopped by Charlotte Today to share some of the great vacay finds Goodwill has to offer, that won't break the bank.

When you shope at Goodwill for our vacation, you're not only finding great stuff, you're also helping the community but providing funding for Goodwill programs.

The best part about shopping at Goodwill, is they run on donations - so the clothes they have are always changing - no day is ever the same.

On Tuesday's show, Stacee Michelle showed viewers how to mix and match, everything from accessories, to hats, even glasses.

For those looking for something a little fashion forward, she even showed how with a little creativity you can turn a scarf into a cute summer "must have" top without breaking the bank.

To find out more, go to goodwillsp.org

