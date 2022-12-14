CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking child safety, this holiday season and the hidden dangers of winter coats and car seats. Here to answer parents questions of car seat safety is Sarah Tilton from Britax Child Safety.
- What are some of the risks involved with babies/children wearing bulky winter clothing and/or coats in their car seats?
- Bulky winter clothing and coats can affect the proper fit of the car seat harness on a child.
- Even though the harness may seem snug on your child while wearing a coat, in the event of a crash, the coat could compress, creating slack in the harness that allows your child to move about in the seat.
- Hidden harness slack = loose harness system = child is not properly restrained = ejection during a crash can occur
- How should caregivers test whether a coat is too bulky for a child to wear in their car seat?
- Secure your child in the car seat while wearing the coat in question.
- Properly tighten the car seat harness around your child until the harness webbing cannot be vertically pinched at your child’s collar bone.
- Remove your child from the car seat WITHOUT loosening the harness system.
- Remove the coat and secure your child back in the car seat WITHOUT adjusting (loosening/tightening) the harness. The difference will shock you.
- What are some ways caregivers can keep their children warm on the road this season?
- Preheat your vehicle.
- Put a coat on your child backwards after the harness is properly tightened.
- Drape a blanket over your child.
- Consider a coat made of very thin but warm material.
If parents have questions about how their child fits in in their car seat or would like to have a certified technician check their car seat installation, they should attend our FREE Car Seat Check event. The FREE Car Seat check event is this afternoon, December 14th from 4 to 7pm at the Flint Hill Fire Department, on 19-50 Highway 21 Bypass in Fort Mill - South Carolina.
For more information visit Britax.com or Safekids.org.