If you smell natural gas, get out fast

It is Fire Prevention Month, an important time to know what to do if there is a natural gas leak in your home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 8-14), Piedmont Natural Gas is highlighting the importance of natural gas safety and reminding everyone that if you or someone you know smells natural gas, get out fast!

National Fire Prevention Week is an annual observance aimed at educating the public on simple but significant steps individuals can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. As part of this campaign, Piedmont is sharing how to recognize a natural gas leak and how to react if one is suspected.

Train your nose: Smell rotten eggs? Could be natural gas

Natural gas by itself has no smell. An odorant called mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it the distinctive smell of rotten eggs. The odor makes natural gas easy to detect and can alert the public of a natural gas leak to help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“Training your nose to identify the rotten-egg odor of mercaptan is the best way to detect a natural gas leak,” said Sasha Weintraub, senior vice president and president of Piedmont Natural Gas. “Our technicians respond immediately to investigate potential leaks, so knowing the warning signs is the best defense to help keep our customers and communities safe.”

Look and listen for leaks

In addition to having a distinct smell, natural gas leaks are often visual, causing bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead plants. You also may see sinkholes or exposed pipe. It’s also possible to hear a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter.

Steps to take if you suspect a leak

If a natural gas odor is detected, follow these steps:

Leave the area immediately.

Call Piedmont at 800.752.7504 or call 911 from a neighbor’s house or somewhere away from the smell of natural gas.

Do not return to the location of the leak until a Piedmont technician or emergency responder informs you that the area is safe.

An extra layer of natural gas safety

Installing a natural gas detector is an additional safety measure to keep residents aware of potential leaks. A natural gas detector will sound an alarm if levels of natural gas in the area indicate a leak.

If the alarm is triggered, stop what you are doing, get as far away from the smell as possible and call 911, or call Piedmont at 800.752.7504.

For additional information about natural gas safety, visit the Piedmont Natural Gas website.

