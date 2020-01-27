Only part of The Young and The Restless aired Monday afternoon because of the Senate impeachment trial, but the episode will re-air overnight.

Monday's episode of The Young and The Restless will air at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday morning. You can also watch the full episode on CBS.com or on the CBS all access app.

The Bold and the Beautiful did not air on Monday, which means you did not miss anything new.

New episodes could air as early as Tuesday, but they could also get pushed back because of additional coverage of the Senate impeachment trial.

Sign up for our daily newsletter Let's Get 2 It!

CBS - the network - will make that decision and let us know.

WFMY News 2 does not make decisions about the airing of The Young And The Restless or The Bold And The Beautiful.

However, we will let you know what CBS decides as soon as we learn it.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook.

OTHER STORIES

Greensboro Police arrest, charge 18-year-old in Starbucks armed robbery

All 9 victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash have been identified

Celebrities, athletes and politicians react to the death of Kobe Bryant

Test results negative for student quarantined at Kentucky hospital for hemorrhagic fever

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE