Happy Holidays! Enjoy food and family this Thanksgiving, and enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, NFL Football, and Christmas Classics on WFMY News 2.

THURSDAY 11/22/18

9:00 a.m. -- CBS: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Today

12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: Chicago vs. Detroit

4:00 p.m. -- Ellen DeGeneres

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon

9:00 p.m. -- Mom

9:30 p.m. -- Murphy Brown

10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T.

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 11/23/18

1:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Geico 10 Greatest College Football Running Backs

2:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: SEC Football: Arkansas vs. Missouri

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Frosty the Snowman

8:30 p.m. -- Frosty Returns

9:00 p.m. -- Magnum P.I.

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:11 p.m. -- Friday Football Fever

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 11/24/18

1:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing

2:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: CFB: Road to Atlanta

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Football Today

3:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: SEC Football: Auburn vs. Alabama

7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

8:30 p.m. -- Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

9:00 p.m. -- The Story of Santa Claus

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle

12:05 a.m. -- Madam Secretary

SUNDAY 11/25/18

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Today

1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: New England vs. NY Jets

4:20 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: Pittsburgh vs. Denver

7:30 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m. -- God Friended Me

9:30 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

10:30 p.m. -- Madam Secretary

11:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

12:05 a.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:35 a.m. -- Madam Secretary

