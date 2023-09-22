National Car Seat Safety Check September 23rd

Avoid making common car seat mistakes when transporting your children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday's show, it was all about car seat safety, when we were joined by Sarah Tilton - the Britax Director of Consumer Advocacy and a renowned authority in child passenger safety with over two decades of experience.

“I’ve been a Safety Technician since 2002 and an Instructor since 2004 “says Tilton. She adds “our utmost concern is that your children and the car seat are properly strapped in when transporting and travelling in a vehicle. As a spokesperson for Britax Americas, I educate caregivers on car seat safety best practices."

Nearly 46% of car seats are installed incorrectly. (NHTSA). Often times common mistakes such as improper belt path and locking are made by parents and grandparent when they are driving with their little ones. Sometimes there are premature transitions to forward-facing seats and booster seats. Many parents turn the car seat to face forward too soon. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children should remain in rear-facing car seats until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat's manufacturer. “Back in 2014 a father and son were in a car accident, and the car seat harness were severed ejecting the seat out of the car about 50 yards away from the car. The little boy was found still strapped in his car seat; needless to say he had some injuries but nothing significant as losing his life” says Tilton.

The Car seat Check is September 23rd ,9am – 12 noon in Rock Hill SC at First Baptist Church. All are welcome to bring their car seats... and the instructors at Britax will educated them and teach them the proper way to fasten kids in the car seat and or booster seat. For more information visit US.Britax.com.

