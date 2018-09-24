Your favorite CBS shows are back with all new episodes this week on WFMY News 2. And don't miss the series premieres of FBI on Tuesday at 9 p.m. and then Murphy Brown on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
TUESDAY 9/25/18
- 8:00 p.m. -- NCIS (season premiere)
- 9:00 p.m. -- FBI (series premiere)
- 10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans (season premiere)
WEDNESDAY 9/26/18
- 8:00 p.m. -- Survivor (season premiere)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Big Brother (season finale)
THURSDAY 9/27/18
- 8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
- 8:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon
- 9:00 p.m. -- Mom (season premiere)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Murphy Brown (series premiere)
- 10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T. (season premiere)
FRIDAY 9/28/18
- 8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver (season premiere)
- 9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)
- 10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods (season premiere)
SATURDAY 9/29/18
- 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Football Today
- 3:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: SEC Football: Tennessee vs. Georgia
- 7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7
- 7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Magnum P.I. (repeat of series premiere)
- 9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
- 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle
- 12:05 a.m. -- Madam Secretary
SUNDAY 9/30/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Today
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: Cincinnati vs. Atlanta
- 4:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: New Orleans vs. N.Y. Giants
- 7:30 p.m. -- 60 Minutes (season premiere)
- 8:30 p.m. -- God Friended Me (series premiere)
- 9:30 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere)
- 10:30 p.m. -- FBI (repeat of series premiere)
- 11:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 12:05 a.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
- 12:35 a.m. -- Madam Secretary
