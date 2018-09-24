Your favorite CBS shows are back with all new episodes this week on WFMY News 2. And don't miss the series premieres of FBI on Tuesday at 9 p.m. and then Murphy Brown on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

TUESDAY 9/25/18

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS (season premiere)

9:00 p.m. -- FBI (series premiere)

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans (season premiere)

WEDNESDAY 9/26/18

8:00 p.m. -- Survivor (season premiere)

9:30 p.m. -- Big Brother (season finale)

THURSDAY 9/27/18

8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon

9:00 p.m. -- Mom (season premiere)

9:30 p.m. -- Murphy Brown (series premiere)

10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T. (season premiere)

FRIDAY 9/28/18

8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver (season premiere)

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods (season premiere)

SATURDAY 9/29/18

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: College Football Today

3:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: SEC Football: Tennessee vs. Georgia

7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Magnum P.I. (repeat of series premiere)

9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle

12:05 a.m. -- Madam Secretary

SUNDAY 9/30/18

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Today

1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: Cincinnati vs. Atlanta

4:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Football: New Orleans vs. N.Y. Giants

7:30 p.m. -- 60 Minutes (season premiere)

8:30 p.m. -- God Friended Me (series premiere)

9:30 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere)

10:30 p.m. -- FBI (repeat of series premiere)

11:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

12:05 a.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:35 a.m. -- Madam Secretary

