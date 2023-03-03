Podcast launches alongside new season of 'Survivor'

This season, fans from around the world will get a behind the scenes look at the reality tv series with the launch of a new companion podcast.

WASHINGTON — As the newest season of the reality TV series "Survivor" premiered on Wednesday, a podcast breaking down the behind the scenes also launched.

The 44th season of the Emmy Award winning series "Survivor," featuring a whole new cast of players, debuted at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.

Following the two-hour season premiere, the first episode of a new companion podcast titled "On Fire with Jeff Probst" was released.

Probst is taking fans across the globe behind the scenes of the beloved show as the host of the new podcast.

Each week, Probst will breakdown the latest episode and share some of the secrets to how the show is made. He will also answer audience questions and take part in a fan segment called "Why Jeff Sucks."

This season of "Survivor" is bringing together 18 castaways from a variety of backgrounds. The players will compete for the title of sole Survivor, and to win a $1 million dollar prize.