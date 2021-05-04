Programming Changes: WFMY News 2 at 11, Late Night Shows delayed Monday night

No. 1 seed Baylor (27-2) is set to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga (31-0) in the NCAA Tournament National Championship Monday night. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. Eastern.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Make sure to set your DVR, Monday night in case the NCAA Tournament National Championship runs over!

No. 1 seed Baylor (27-2) is set to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga (31-0) in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

WFMY News 2 at 11 is set to start at 11:35 p.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to start at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday morning and the Late Late Show with James Corden is set to begin at 1:07 a.m.

Monday night’s game where the two face off may cause originally scheduled start times to be delayed due to the length of the game.

Pre-game coverage starts at 8:30 p.m.

