Programming Note: 75th annual Tony Awards airing on WFMY News 2 Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 75th Annual Tony Awards is coming to Radio City Music Hall in New York City Sunday.

The Tony Awards will air on WFMY News 2 at 8 p.m.

WFMY News 2’s Chad Silber will be covering the event as a fan.

The 75th celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season.