Programming Note: UNC to take on Baylor in second round of NCAA tournament on WFMY News 2

FORT WORTH, Texas — The UNC Tar Heels are set to take on the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday.

Tipoff is at 12:10 p.m. You can catch it right here on WFMY News 2/CBS.

No. 1 seed Baylor (27-6) and No. 8 UNC (25-9) will go head-to-head at Fort Worth, Texas.

Baylor has won six of its past seven games, the only loss coming against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Carolina has won seven of its past eight games.

Saturday’s game makes for the first meeting ever between Baylor and North Carolina.

