Grammy award-winning rapper Ludacris to be granted honorary degree from GSU

The Atlanta native is set to receive his honorary degree at the May 4 commencement, which is open to the public.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's own Ludacris is about to "Roll Out" of the spring season with a new degree.

Georgia State University announced Monday they are granting Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges with an honorary degree during their commencement ceremony on May 4 after the University System of Georgia Board of Regents made an approval.

The actor, entrepreneur, and Grammy award-winning rapper once took classes at GSU in the early 1990s before he signed a record deal with Def Jam.

“We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State," Georgia State President M. Brian Blake, who nominated the multi-platinum artist, wrote in a statement.

According to a statement from the university, Ludacris is receiving the honor for his "support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs, his substantial commitment to the metro Atlanta community and his nationwide philanthropic endeavors."

"He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways. Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) and College of Law have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honor him as a member of the Panther family," Blake added.

The university said Ludacris has been heavily involved with the school over the years, mentoring students on entrepreneurship in the music and film industries and working with professors while being an artist in residence at GSU's Creative Media Industries Institute in 2019.