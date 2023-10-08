x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Programs

Panthers vs. Jets on WFMY News 2 | Saturday programming

WFMY will bring you Panthers vs. Jets at 4 p.m. on Saturday. PGA Golf will move to WFMY's 2.2 channel.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NFL preseason is here and WFMY News 2 is your official home of the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers play the New York Jets, Saturday at 4 p.m. on WFMY News 2. 

Before then, at 3 p.m. CBS will air the FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf tournament. 

At 4 p.m., WFMY News 2 will bring you the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets in the first NFL preseason game. 

So at 4 p.m., golf will move to WFMY 2.2 over-the-air channel - or Spectrum 1255. 

You won't miss any of the action - Panthers on WFMY and PGA golf on WFMY 2.2. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out