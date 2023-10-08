Panthers vs. Jets on WFMY News 2 | Saturday programming

WFMY will bring you Panthers vs. Jets at 4 p.m. on Saturday. PGA Golf will move to WFMY's 2.2 channel.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NFL preseason is here and WFMY News 2 is your official home of the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers play the New York Jets, Saturday at 4 p.m. on WFMY News 2.

Before then, at 3 p.m. CBS will air the FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf tournament.

At 4 p.m., WFMY News 2 will bring you the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets in the first NFL preseason game.

So at 4 p.m., golf will move to WFMY 2.2 over-the-air channel - or Spectrum 1255.

You won't miss any of the action - Panthers on WFMY and PGA golf on WFMY 2.2.

