Netflix's 'Stranger Things' casting extras for upcoming fourth season

ATLANTA — Calling all actors in Georgia!

Producers of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” are looking for fresh faces for the show’s upcoming fourth season.

Casting Taylor Made, the background casting agency that has been working with the show since its first season, is currently looking for new talent to appear in scenes.

The company, owned by Heather Taylor, revealed it will cast adults between the ages of 18 and 100 and minors between the ages of 0 and 17. The agency said the series will also pay actors to use their vintage vehicles.

Earlier this month, the cast and crew for the show resumed production on its upcoming fourth season in Georgia.

While the cast and crew have been quiet, several fan pages have posted their excitement about the highly-anticipated new season finally picking up again.

The show’s Twitter account teased a photo of a film slate of what appears to be the eighth or ninth episode in progress.

“Meanwhile in the Upside Down,” read a caption under the photo.

Earlier during the summer, the show's return to set was solidified by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

meanwhile in the upside down... pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo revealed the upcoming fourth season won’t be the final season, and everyone in the cast and crew is excited to get back to work.

“We’ve had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments,” Matt said.

For the first time ever, production for the show will also head west after Netflix expanded in New Mexico and reportedly has state of the art facilities that “lent themselves to the story”.

That wasn't the only storyline spin for the upcoming fourth season. Fans were shocked to see the character Hopper (David Harbour), who was presumed dead during the finale of season 3, appear in a teaser showing a Russian training camp.

The show, which has filmed in Georgia for all of its seasons, mainly produces scenes at EUE Screen Gems Studios on Atlanta's south side.