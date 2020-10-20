This trend among a handful of cinemas continues to grow as the COVID-19 pandemic contributes to record industry losses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine renting out a movie theater with a few friends to host a private screening. Sounds like the perfect Friday night, right? AMC Theaters is getting creative with a new deal to help people experience movies like never before.

Here’s the Buzz: The movie chain will now allow customers to rent an auditorium for $99. This trend continues to grow as the COVID-19 pandemic contributes to record industry losses.

AMC Regency and AMC Orange Park are among a handful of theaters in Florida available for private screenings.

While rates start at $99, according to AMC's website, prices increase up to $349, depending on the movie, add-ons like food and drink, and the theater's location. If you choose to use a microphone to address your group the price jumps as well.

This new initiative could be one of many ways used to keep cinemas afloat as theaters fight back against the pandemic.

iPhone 12 pre-sales surge in first 24 hours

The iPhone 12 is set to hit stores Friday, but with pre-sales off to such a strong start, people may have to wait to get their hands on the highly anticipated device.

Here’s the Buzz: In the first 24 hours, Apple likely sold nearly 2 million units, which is nearly up 800,000 units from the iPhone 11 on its first day, according to a top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities.