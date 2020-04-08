Industry watchers predict families will spend less as they watch their budgets, or as home-schooling limits the need for a fresh wardrobe.

From classrooms to school supplies, things will likely be different as students prepare to return to school. Retailers fear they will take a hit due to many students going virtual.

Here’s the Buzz: Industry watchers and retailers predict families will spend less as they watch their budgets or as home-schooling limits the need for a fresh wardrobe, according to CNBC.

But, experts say it will simply add more big-ticket items like laptops and tablets and shift spending toward lower-priced casual wear.

COVID-19 clusters

Although COVID-19 continues to affect people in different ways, doctors are beginning to discover patterns. Recent research from King’s College London shows COVID-19 symptoms come in different clusters.

Here’s the Buzz: Doctors say a combination of symptoms for a patient could be an early indicator of whether they'll need intensive care.

They say symptoms like confusion, abdominal pain and shortness of breath are typically only seen in patients with more high-risk cases of the virus.

Supersonic air travel



Yes, it's true. Supersonic air travel is making a comeback.

Here’s the Buzz: Virgin Galactic reached an agreement with Rolls-Royce to develop an aircraft that would carry between nine and 19 passengers and cruise at an altitude above 60,000 feet. Also, it would reach three times the speed of sound.