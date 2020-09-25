The fall-flavored comfort food comes with a pumpkin spice flavored powder to add to the classic cheese powder.

With fall comes sweaters, boots, pumpkin spice lattes, muffins and cookies. But now you can add pumpkin spice mac and cheese into the mix. Yes, it’s a real thing.



Here’s the Buzz: Kraft Heinz is selling the fall-flavored comfort food, which comes with dry macaroni noodles and a pumpkin spice flavored powder to add to the classic cheese powder. It also comes along with cinnamon to sprinkle on top and a coffee mug.



The macaroni is only available in Canada for now, but there’s a great chance it will land on shelves in the U.S. soon.

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020

Affordable trips during COVID-19 era

Finding travel plans to fit the coronavirus era can be challenging. United Airlines is teaming up with Google to create interactive maps to help travelers find destinations to fit their budget.

Here's the Buzz: The map allows travelers to punch in the most they want to spend on a ticket, then filters airports by what the traveler wants to do, and provides users with options for where they want to go.