The French toast-inspired cookie will be available in select areas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Girl Scout Cookie season may be months away, but lovers of the delectable treats have a reason to rejoice – a new flavor will be available next year.

Here’s the Buzz: Girl Scouts of the USA announced in a news release that a French toast inspired cookie called “Toast-Yay!” will be available in select areas in 2021. The new cookie will be dipped in icing and “full of flavor in every bite.”

In March, the organization suspended door-to-door and in-person cookie sales, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The start of cookie season is recognized nationally in January, but timing and product availability will vary locally. The Toast-Yay cookies will likely be sold online as well.

BIG things come in green packages @GMA! 💚https://t.co/Lh2a1jdc3Y — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 18, 2020

Laptop shortage amid pandemic

Not all students plan to return to the classroom this fall. Instead, some will partake in virtual learning, but some computer companies fear they won’t be able to keep up with the high demand.



Here’s the Buzz: Laptop maker Acer warns it's "not even close" to supply enough Chromebooks to support virtual classrooms.



Research firm NPD Group says sales have been 20 to 40% higher every single week since March, the start of nationwide lockdowns.



Several low-priced computers (under $400) are sold out on tech websites. Experts say they don't know when the issue will subside.



Could working out put you at risk for COVID-19?

A popular workout may put you at risk for COVID-19. High-intensity circuits can weaken your immune system, according to the American College of Sports Medicine.



Here’s the Buzz: 90 minutes of high-intensity training can make athletes prone to illness for up to 3 days, due to the amount of stress it puts on the body.