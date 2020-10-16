The 15-minute episodes are educational with new original music, jokes and interactive games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, if you’re running out of ways to keep the kids entertained at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sesame Street is launching a podcast to help you out.

Here’s the Buzz: The 15-minute Sesame Street with Foley and Friends podcast is educational with new original music, jokes and interactive games.

Foley, a fuzzy purple monster who is the newest neighbor on Sesame Street, will host the show. But you don't need to worry, because your kids favorites like Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster will all make an appearance. The 15-episode podcast is available to download on Amazon's audiobook platform, Audible.

It's listening time at the zoo! @Elmo and Foley will be talking about animals! Listen here with your kids: https://t.co/BTpWvDLbRm pic.twitter.com/JwI66dmrrA — Audible (@audible_com) October 14, 2020

Four-day work weeks

Shorter work weeks may sound pretty good, but a study from Brigham Young University reveals a four-day work week isn’t as healthy as you think.

Here’s the Buzz: Working four days out of the week can lead to even more stress and fatigue because of the longer working hours.



The study reveals there is even a connection between longer workdays and serious health complications like heart disease and arthritis.