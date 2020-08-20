Infectious disease experts have released a list of the items parents should disinfect once kids return home from school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Clorox wipes and Lysol disinfectants were hard to come by as many battled to slow the spread of COVID-19. Let's face it, they're still hard to find on shelves.

Here's the Buzz : As more students return to the classroom on the First Coast, infectious disease experts have released a list of items parents should disinfect everyday once a child gets home from school:

Digital devices

House’s main doorknob

Inside your car

Backpacks, lunchboxes

Clothes, shoes

School supplies

Dr. Sandra Kesh, Deputy Medical Director and Infectious Disease Specialist at Westmed Medical Group, told CNET that if your kid attends school, all of the items they bring home are potentially contaminated.

Although researchers say it's not very common to contract the virus by touching an infected service, doctors continue to stress that it’s too soon to let your guard down.

Experts say cleaning those items daily could be key to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in these unprecedented times.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more important than disinfecting any of these items is remembering to wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds.

"Whether you are at home, at work, traveling, or out in the community, find out how handwashing with soap and water can protect you and your family" by clicking here.