JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At the start of the pandemic, many people stocked up on toilet paper. Although months later it can now be found on shelves, disinfectant wipes are still hard to come by.

Here’s the Buzz: The same chemical used to make those wipes is also used to make Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Industry experts say for as long as we're battling the spread of COVID-19, it will likely continue to take a lot longer to restock Clorox wipes compared to other products.



Earth quieter amid pandemic

Can you hear that? COVID-19 has caused the earth to become quiet.

Here’s the Buzz: The earth's noise level has fallen by 50%, according to the Guardian. This is because more people are staying home to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists can now study the earth's noises more closely which could help contribute to a warning of local geological hazards like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Dogs sniff COVID-19



After months of wondering whether dogs would be able to help curb the spread of COVID-19, recent research gives new hope.

Here’s the Buzz: After one week of training, dogs could sniff out COVID-19 in patients with 94% accuracy, a new report says.