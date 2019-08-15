CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills just got to size each other up during a joint practice, so now it's time to take it to the field!

Don't miss the Panthers vs. Bills in a NFL Preseason Showdown this Friday, August 16 only on WFMY News 2 - your official station of the Carolina Panthers. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

RELATED: New Bills CB Captain Munnerlyn Eager To Face Panthers

This means Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be delayed to overnight. Wheel of Fortune is slated for 1:37 a.m. Saturday, Jeopardy is slated for 2:07 a.m. Saturday.

Hawaii Five-0 is set to air at 2:37 a.m. Saturday. Remember, set your DVR a little long just in case the game runs long.

Wheel of Fortune airs at 1:37 a.m. Saturday

Jeopardy airs at 2:07 a.m. Saturday

Hawaii Five-0 airs at 2:37 a.m. Saturday

Magnum P.I. airs at 1:05 a.m. Sunday

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

Panthers' Bryan Cox Jr. cited on speeding, marijuana charges

Rookie Slye Kicks Panthers Past Bears In Preseason Opener

Calling All Panthers Fans! Take an All-Access Look at Bank of America Stadium

You Can Now Pay To Park Ahead Of Time For Carolina Panther Games

Beloved Panthers Superfan ‘CatMan’ Dies