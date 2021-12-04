x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Programs

More 2 Watch! Here's what's on those 5 subchannels under WFMY News 2

Over-the-air viewers can enjoy a variety of shows on our five subchannels.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're an over-the-air WFMY News 2 viewer, you may have noticed five other subchannels available to you. From true crime to history, music entertainment to reality, here's a look at those subchannels, and what's on TV! 

2.2 – True Crime Network 

True Crime Network informs and entertains viewers with gripping crime and investigation programming while making communities safer. 

2.3 – Court TV Mystery

Court TV Mystery is a dynamic extension of one of TV's most iconic brands. The network features investigative crime series such as The First 48, real-life docuseries, and exclusive originals. Court TV Mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat with true crime, all the time. 

2.4 – Quest 

Quest TV informs and entertains viewers with exhilarating adventure programming about nature's greatest dangers, history's greatest mysteries, and man's greatest achievements. 

2.5 – Circle

Country music fans will love Circle TV. This network is dedicated to entertaining country fans everywhere and features new shows, unforgettable live performances, and classic hits. 

2.6 – Twist 

Twist TV features exciting home, food, and lifestyle shows with jaw-dropping before-and-after reveals, plus dramatic reality shows with big personalities and unpredictable moments.

Click here to see more programming on WFMY News 2 and our subchannels. 

    

Related Articles