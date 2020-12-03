CLEVELAND — America's dad has announced that he has the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Tom Hanks took to social media yesterday to announce that both he, and singer wife, Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" Hanks said in his post.

To date, the instagram post alone has more than 2.6 million likes.

Hannah Ann Sluss from 'The Bachelor' is not shying away from telling her truth.

During an appearance on 'Ellen' with guest host Sean Hayes, Sluss and Hayes played a rapid fire game of 'Hannah Ann-swers' where she has to give snap decisions on questions like 'who is your celeb crush,' (Mario Lopez), 'are you going to be on Bachelor in Paradise,' (maybe), and 'which Bachelor guy would you be interested in dating?' (Tyler Cameron, of course)!

The really good part comes however when Hayes asks Sluss whether or not 'Pilot Pete' is a good kisser, 'I don't know about that one' said Sluss.

Yikes. Guess she dodged a bullet.

If you are wondering how your favorite characters from Pawnee, Indiana would be handling the Coronavirus situation, you are not alone.

During an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' Myers made sure to ask 'Parks and Recreation' alum Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) how he thinks his character would be dealing with the situation.

'I don't think he would necessarily notice,' Offerman said, 'he'd just take his family to one of his cabins in the woods where he was heading anyway and they would just enjoy some fishing and some items from his garden until things blew over.'

This comes after a tweet went viral describing one person's guess of how 'The Office,' would deal with the outbreak of COVID-19.

RELATED: Gronk joins the WWE, 'Pilot Pete's' mom was the real villain of The Bachelor, and Billie Eilish gets honest while kicking off her tour in 'Pop Break'

RELATED: Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Princess Diana, Coachella postponed due to Coronavirus, and Blue Ivy's starstruck moment in 'Pop Break'

RELATED: Demi Lovato's new music video, 'Grey's Anatomy' says goodbye to Alex Karev, & Lizzo claps back at TikTok for removing videos of her in 'Pop Break'