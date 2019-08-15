CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are a few programming changes due to the Carolina Panthers game against the Buffalo Bills.
The following programs will air at the following times:
- Wheel of Fortune airs at 1:53 a.m. Saturday
- Jeopardy airs at 2:23 a.m. Saturday
- Hawaii Five-0 airs at 2:53 a.m. Saturday
- Magnum P.I. airs at 1:05 a.m. Sunday
