CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are a few programming changes due to the Carolina Panthers game against the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: New Bills CB Captain Munnerlyn Eager To Face Panthers

The following programs will air at the following times:

Wheel of Fortune airs at 1:53 a.m. Saturday

Jeopardy airs at 2:23 a.m. Saturday

Hawaii Five-0 airs at 2:53 a.m. Saturday

Magnum P.I. airs at 1:05 a.m. Sunday

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

Panthers' Bryan Cox Jr. cited on speeding, marijuana charges

Rookie Slye Kicks Panthers Past Bears In Preseason Opener

Calling All Panthers Fans! Take an All-Access Look at Bank of America Stadium

You Can Now Pay To Park Ahead Of Time For Carolina Panther Games

Beloved Panthers Superfan ‘CatMan’ Dies