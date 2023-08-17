All of the animals rescued have either been abandoned or neglected.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — I want to introduce you guys to Denise. Her heart is so big towards animals that she started her own adoption business right here in her own backyard.

Denise Greno is the driving force behind All God's Animals Ranch and Rescue, a heartwarming venture that started its journey in March of last year.

At the heart of this community lies Denise Greno, a remarkable individual whose passion for animals has led her to create a haven for abandoned and neglected pets right in her own backyard.

Denise's love for animals, combined with her determination, has transformed her property into a sanctuary for dogs in need of a loving home.

With unwavering devotion, she takes in dogs and cats, offering them a second chance at happiness and a place where they can heal from past traumas.

"I started God's Animals Ranch and Rescue last March," Denise shares. "So, it's been a little bit over a year. We take in dogs, and cats too, although I don't have any cats right now. They're in foster if I get them because some of these dogs do not like cats."

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from Denise, you can reach out to her via email allgodsanimalsrr@gmail.com or on Facebook here. Denise says every applicant goes through a background check, particularly against any animal abuse registries.

And the 10 Tampa Bay family has a special connection to All God's Animals Ranch & Rescue — one of our producers recently adopted Buster. The 4-year-old Bischon malti-poo mix was rescued by the nonprofit before finding his forever home.