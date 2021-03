Local radio and telvision star Rod Davis passed away overnight Wednesday, his family said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the Triad's television and radio hosts of the 20th century passed away overnight Wednesday.

Rod Davis, best known for his work as a morning television show on what was then Magic 99.5, died in hospice.

Davis worked at WFMY News 2 in the 1970s and 80s as a host of PM Magazine with Sandra Hughes.