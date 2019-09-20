SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

3:00 p.m. -- SEC Football: Auburn vs. Texas A&M 

8:00 p.m. -- SEC Football: Notre Dame vs. Georgia 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

1:00 p.m. -- NFL Football: Atlanta vs. Indianapolis

4:25 p.m. -- NFL Football: Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco

