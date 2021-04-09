Where you can watch the first Panthers game of the season Sunday: Programming Note

We’ve got you covered right here on the home of the Carolina Panthers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will play the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday!

Panthers QB Sam Darnold will match up with his old team. The California native started with the Jets in 2018 and was traded to the Panthers in 2021.

Plus, RB Christian McCaffrey will return after an injury-plagued season.

The Jets are reconstructing after going 2-14 in 2020 and drafting second overall in the 2021 Draft.

The game makes the Panthers’ first game of the season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and you can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2.

Text us pics of you in your Panthers gear to 336-379-5775.

We’ve got you covered right here on the home of the Carolina Panthers.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.