The 1975 announces their biggest North American tour yet

The pop-rock band will perform at the Spectrum Center on Oct. 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 1975 announced on Tuesday that they will be bringing their tour, “Still ... at their very best” to North America starting in September. They will perform at the Spectrum Center on Oct. 20, according to a press release.

The band posted on Instagram announcing the new dates, along with releasing a new episode of 'A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment' on their Youtube channel.

The Exclusive Fan Presale will begin on June 21 with a general sale on June 23, with both starting at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour is following the release of their fifth studio album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ which was released last October. The tour continues today in Ireland with dates around Europe to follow until the first show in North America on Sept. 26 in California.

The 1975 North American 2023 Tour Dates:

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Saturday, Oct. 7. 2023 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023- Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Saturday Oct. 28, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sunday, Nov. 5. 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Well Fargo Arena

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center