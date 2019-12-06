HIGH POINT, N.C. — Ready... Set...Cheese--no wait--Selfie!

High Point's city blog "High Point Discovered" released its list for top places to snap a picture in the city limits.

These areas, they say, are have the best backdrops for your next Instagram masterpiece. In order from 10-1, here's the list:

10. The Rockers’ Stadium

9. Brian Davis Frog Mural – 201 West English Rd.

8. Brown Truck Brewery – 1234 North Main St.

7. Dog House Mural – 668 North Main St.

6. John Coltrane statue – Corner of Commerce and Hamilton

5. Natuzzi building – 130 West Commerce Ave.

4. Chest of Drawers – 508 North Hamilton St.

3. High Point Station – 100 West High Ave.

2. The Atlas statue – High Point University, in front of Roberts Hall

1. The Pit – 126 West High Ave.