The Bryan Series is back in January with an unbelievable first guest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's always one of the most anticipated speaker series in the Triad. The Bryan Series is back and this year it's fully in person.
"We have always been an in-person type of event and although we did virtual events last year this year we are both in person at the beautiful Tanger Center as well as an online version for those who would rather watch remotely," said Ty Buckner, VP of Alumni Relations at Guilford College, "We are still implementing some safety procedures but it is still exponentially more exciting to have the speaker there in person."
At the venue, all Bryan Series event attendees must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before each event. The wearing of masks in the venue will be determined by the laws of Guilford County.
Here is the schedule.
Steve Martin, actor, writer, and musician — Tuesday, Jan. 25
Yusef Salaam, prison-reform activist — Tuesday, Feb. 15
Anne Lamott, bestselling author — Tuesday, March 15
José Andrés, celebrated chef and global humanitarian — Tuesday, April 26
Rita Moreno, star of stage and screen — Tuesday, May 17