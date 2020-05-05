Experts say students will not likely make the same connections as they would in the building.

As millions of college students prepare to spring into the summer internship season, it looks like most will be interning from home.

Here’s the Buzz: Dozens of industries including The New York Stock Exchange and many tech companies are moving internships online.

Tech giants Google, Twitter, IBM and Microsoft are all planning virtual internships for the summer, as are financial powerhouses Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, according to USA today.

Insurance companies are also keeping people out of the building. AIG, Liberty Mutual and Northwestern Mutual all have shifted to virtual internships for 2020.

Experts say students won’t likely make the same connections as they might in the building, but also say online experience is better than none at all.

Uber safety policies

Uber is tweaking its policies to protect those who use the service.

Here's the Buzz: The rideshare company will now require you to wear a mask and drivers would have to wear a face covering as well.

Uber is in the process of developing technology to detect if drivers are wearing one before they go online and start accepting trips.

The company is already shipping masks to drivers and delivery workers, as well as disinfectant spray.

Borrowing money from payday lenders

If you’re feeling strapped for cash right now, financial experts are warning that legal ‘loan sharks’ are looking for new victims.

Here's the Buzz: Beware of cash advance or payday lenders taking advantage of the crisis. They're marketing it as "COVID-19 financial relief".

But lawmakers say dangerously high interest rates make it anything but that.

You could be paying thousands back, even if you only borrow a few hundred dollars.

Debt spikes amid pandemic

Credit card debt spiked as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country.

Here's the Buzz: Nearly half of U.S. adults currently have credit card debt, according to a new survey from CreditCards.com.

About 28 million people have added to their credit card debt as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The survey also found about 45 percent of debtors are stressed about it.

Millennials have been hit the hardest by lack of savings, and two recessions during their relatively short careers.

Gardening to relieve stress

The coronavirus is leading to a rise in green thumbs. Gardening is an old hobby growing in a big way.

Here's the Buzz: Experts say the trend is giving people a way to relieve stress and get outside, all while social distancing.

If you want to give it a try, but you're not sure how to get started, reach out to local greenhouses who can give you some tips.