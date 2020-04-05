The CDC is warning parents after reports of children experiencing trouble breathing.

Florida begins 'phase one' of its reopening process Monday however, officials are still advising people take safety precautions such as wearing a mask in public places.

But if you have kids, how young is too young to cover up their faces?



Here’s the Buzz: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you shouldn't put a mask on kids younger than 2 because they may have trouble breathing.

If you do have to venture out with your baby, they recommend draping a blanket over their carrier or stroller instead.

Chick-fil-A meal kits

The home of the original chicken sandwich is coming to your home.

Here’s the Buzz: Starting today, Chick-Fil-A is set to offer chicken parmesan meal kits at participating restaurants.

It's a chicken parmesan kit for two that costs $14.99 that has all the ingredients needed to make it at home and can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.

The Rise of Skywalker released on Disney+

May the fourth be with you, literally. Star Wars: The Rise of Sky Walker hits Disney Plus today.

Here’s the Buzz: It was originally scheduled to hit the streaming service later, but due to coronavirus pandemic, Disney released the film two months earlier than planned.

The Rise of Skywalker comes to Disney Plus just in time for what has become known as "Star Wars Day."

Disney also released the first episode of its eight-part docuseries about the making of the first star wars live-action TV show today.

Experts predict college students dropout

Now is a good time to check on the college students in your life.

Experts are predicting a wave of students dropping out of college because of COVID-19.

Here’s the Buzz: They say everything from financial issues, to trouble learning online could turn students away.

Early signs that college enrollment will dip significantly next semester have raised concerns among the small and medium-sized colleges that rely on student tuition to remain open.

YouTube views skyrocket

If you've been looking for new ways to be productive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, YouTube has probably become one of your best friends.

Here’s the Buzz: The video-watching service says it has seen a major increase in views since March.

Most people search for how to, cooking, do it yourself and work out videos.

Overall, YouTube says people have watched over 4 billion hours of videos over the past 12 months.