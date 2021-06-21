The Carolina Theatre brings back two popular summer programs

The Kids Club and the ever-popular Summer Classic Film Fest return next month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents have been anxiously awaiting this one. The Carolina Kids Club is back! Tickets are $5 and include a kids’ snack pack with popcorn* and juice box. A modern take on the Carolina Theatre’s popular Circle K Club of the ’50s and ’60s, the Carolina Kids Club today features family-friendly movies preceded by child-focused live stage entertainment. Because the majority of the audience is under the age of 12, the theatre is requiring masks for these Wednesday morning events to keep everyone as safe and comfortable as possible.

The Carolina Kids Club will run Wednesdays, from July 14, through August 11, and will feature some classic kid-friendly movies like The Lego Movie and Finding Nemo.

Meanwhile, the summer film festival returns with options for all the adults out there.

"Summer Film Festival tickets are $7 for adults, or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military, and groups of 10 or more. Essential Workers are invited to use the theatre's ESSENTIAL THANK YOU discount to receive a free Summer Film Festival ticket with the purchase of any regular ticket," says Marketing Director Meagan Kopp, "and our definition of essential Workers includes healthcare professionals; first responders; military and national guard; teachers and school staff; grocery, box store, restaurant and gas station employees; government, utilities and manufacturing employees, Uber and Lyft drivers; and artists, musicians, and technicians."

The Summer Film Festival runs on various days between Monday, July 12 through Thursday, August 19,