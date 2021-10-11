The cheapest Halloween costumes ever

Goodwill is at it again this Halloween and sometimes you can get an entire costume for around $10 or less!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you have priced any Halloween costumes lately then you know how damaging this can be on the wallet! A store-bought costume can run you $30 to even hundreds if you go all out. So, wouldn't it be nice to get one for a fraction of the cost? Enter Sara Butner of Goodwill Industries.

"A recent survey says that of people who like to make their own costumes, thrift stores are their number one choice to find the clothing and accessories they need to create their look," said Butner, "And Goodwill is consistently their number one choice for thrift shops."

And it's not always a costume for the individual.

"Group costumes are becoming more popular, about a third of people surveyed said they plan on coordinating their costumes with a friend or a group of friends," continued Butner, "And pop culture costumes are the most popular category this year."

Butner said the painter Bob Ross and the DC Joker character continue to be popular this year and those are easy to put together.

"Those are good examples of how to shop for costumes. Remember to not try to create a look before you come in. Come in and look around and build your costume with what we already have," said Butner, "For example, you may find what you need in a section not primarily for you. Like a man may be more likely to find some purple pants for a Joker costume in the women's department."