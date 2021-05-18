The Countdown Is On | Preparation underway, for Wet'n Wild's opening day!

"We didn't open in 2020 and 2019 numbers were pretty significant, so 2021 is expected to be right up there with those numbers," said General Manager Adam Good.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown is on and Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park will soon be open for the 2021 season!

After being closed due to COVID-19 during the 2020 season, General Manager Adam Good said they are expected to have a great opening day as anticipation is revving up.

"We are expecting to have some type of increase due to our 2019 numbers. Obviously, we didn't open in 2020 and 2019 numbers were pretty significant, so 2021 is expected to be right up there with those numbers."

With attendance expected to be at a possible all-time high for opening day and throughout the season, employees were definitely needed. Good explained what the water park did in order to combat the issue.

"In spring we were struggling a little bit with high school recruitment, and when we increased our wages we have seen an uptick in our application count."

As far as preparation to get ready for opening day, almost nothing is off the table from painting, cleaning chairs, cleaning the landscaping, and anything else that needs attention, expressed Brittani Donley, Aquatics Manager.

With all the preparation taking place in the off-season, attendees are sure in for a treat! Though they will have to wait a little while longer for one of the biggest attractions due to COVID-19.

"Coming in 2022 we have our 'Bombs Away' attraction, it's a free-fall ride, so when you actually get into the capsule of the slide, the floor will fall out from underneath you and you'll drop 3-stories down to the bottom. Construction wasn't finished due to COVID," Good said.

All in all, staff are just as excited as potential attendees about opening day slated for May 29!